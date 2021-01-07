Petronas Carigali takes over operatorship of E11 gas hub, offshore Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): Petronas’ subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub, located 130km offshore Bintulu, Sarawak, effective Jan 1, 2021.

The E11 hub, which has been producing since 1982 under the Malaysia Liquefied Natural Gas (MLNG) Production Sharing Contract, had been operated by Sarawak Shell Bhd (SSB) for the past 38 years.

Petronas’ vice-president of Malaysia Assets Bacho Pilong said this marked a significant milestone for PCSB as the operator of the E11 hub, which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to the market while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub.

“On behalf of Petronas, I would like to thank SSB for operating the E11 gas hub efficiently and responsibly for more than three decades.

“I am pleased to note that SSB and Petronas had implemented all the necessary activities since July 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of the E11 hub,” he said in a statement today.

An event to commemorate the handover was held at SSB’s main office in Lutong, Sarawak, on Dec 31, 2020, where a memento was presented to SSB by PCSB Sarawak Gas Division senior general manager Peter Majid. – Bernama