Please don’t come home for CNY, Chinese groups urge S’wakians abroad as Covid cases rise

SIBU (Jan 7): Sarawakians who are working or studying abroad or outside their hometown should not return this coming Chinese New Year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

He said this was the best measure to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect their family and friends, especially since the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters after interstate and inter-district travel were permitted.

“Chinese New Year is around the corner. I am appealing to everyone, particularly the Chinese community to stay safe during Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a joint press conference with the United Chinese Association (UCA), Sibu Division, Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and Federation of Seven Clan Association.

Lau suggested that those who did not come back for the festival could stay connected with their family and friends through phone calls, internet and the social media network.

Advising people to stay home during the festivities, he said Chinese New Year visiting and social gatherings should be restricted to ensure the people’s safety during the pandemic.

“Likewise, activities involving public gathering organised by associations during Chinese New Year should also be replaced by online activities. The associations are encouraged to use their fund in areas such as education, charity, members’ welfare and the progress of the associations,” he pointed out.

Lau urged the state government to tighten the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on social gathering.

He also said people should strictly follow the SOPs such as the wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and using the MySejahtera application before entering any premises.

Meanwhile, UCA president Ngieng Ping Sing said his association’s annual Chinese New Year Dinner will be cancelled this year.

Also present at the press conference were president of SCCCI Dato Lau Cheng Kiong and deputy chairman of Federation of Seven Clan Association Ying Tieng Chai.

The first day of the Chinese lunar new year will fall on February 12, this year.

Although Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases has held steady at single-digit for several few weeks, the number of cases in Malaysia as a whole has been on the increase, hitting a record high of 2,593 cases yesterday for a total of 125,438 cases nationwide.

Sarawak yesterday recorded five new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,166.