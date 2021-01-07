Rep: Preserve Gawai Burong for young generation to practise

SARIKEI: Gawai Burong is an important festival observed by the Iban community in the past which needs to be preserved and showcased to the young generation.

It was indeed a challenge to hold the festive ceremony which had to be conducted in nine stages, but in view of its cultural value, concerted effort needs to be taken to ensure it is not forgotten by the new generation, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Jubin said when officiating at the festive ceremony hosted by his longhouse Rumah Sang, Rantau Chirey, Kemalih, Ulu Entabai in Julau near here recently.

“Gawai Burong is one of the cultural festivals of the Iban community which needs to be preserved as it reflects the customs, beliefs and practices of the Iban community in the past,” he stressed.

Like any other festivals, Gawai Burong is meant to appease the Goddess of War known as ‘Sengalang Burong’ and to seek his protection, Rolland pointed out, adding, in fact, Gawai Burong was the most important among the various gawai festivals observed by the Iban community in the old days.

There are definitely many good values to be emulated from the various festivals, he said, while singling out the strong team spirit required for staging Gawai Burong that could be considered an occasion to foster a united and harmonious community.

Touching a bit on the festival, Rolland said that it was a great challenge to host it as it involved high cost and a lot of traditional materials.

Every stage of the ceremony was conducted over a period of two days and two nights, he said, adding throughout the festival period the hosting longhouse welcomed guests from surrounding longhouses.

Another big challenge was to look for a ‘Lemambang’, a person who had the ability to communicate with super natural power to heal sicknesses and to seek protection by reciting rituals throughout the nights, he added.

He was glad to have Tuai Rumah Kedit as ‘Lemambang’ and four assistants to conduct the ceremony, Rolland said.

Some 250 people including guests from nearby longhouses attended the third stage of the three-day traditional event.

Among those present were Rolland’s wife Sheila Ulat Pengarah, political secretary to the chief minister Brian Fung Kok Shiun, Penghulu Tading Kalang, Penghulu Blawan Grinang, Penghulu Robert Datu, Penghulu Joseph Wong King Said and 20 Tuai Rumah from the area.