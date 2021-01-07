RM200 e-rebate for buying energy efficient refrigerator, air condition

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 7): Households which purchase an energy-efficient refrigerator and air conditioner this year will be given an e-rebate of RM200.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the e-rebate was under the Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) 2.0 programme with an allocation of RM30 million approved under the 2021 Budget and is expected to benefit 150,000 households.

The e-rebate involved the purchase of locally made 4 or 5 star energy efficient refrigerators and air conditioners, or those manufactured and certified by Sirim or its equivalent in Malaysia, he said.

“This rebate is limited to one account only for every air conditioning or refrigerator purchase in 2021 or until the quota runs out, whichever comes first,” he told reporters after launching the SAVE 2.0 programme, here today.

Shamsul Anuar said consumers or owners of electrical accounts registered with electrical utility companies such as Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) and NUR Power, were eligible to apply.

Applicants could obtain e-rebates by bringing the latest electricity bill to make a physical purchase at an electrical shop or supermarket registered under the SAVE 2.0 Programme, or apply for e-rebate by making an online purchase through a recognised e-commerce platform, he said.

“For online purchases, e-rebate application through Shopee Malaysia has been opened from Jan 1, 2021. Meanwhile, e-rebate through physical purchase can be enjoyed starting today (January 7),” he said.

Shamsul Anuar advised buyers to refer to the electrical equipment list and reference price guide (RPP: Recommended Purchase Price) through the official website at www.saveenergy.gov.my. before making a purchase, as well as making price comparisons to get the best and cost effective prices.

He said the SAVE 2.0 programme encouraged consumers to adopt energy efficient practices while contributing to savings of energy consumption and electricity bills, as well as supporting the government’s aspirations in promoting energy saving and efficiency, low carbon and sustainable energy initiatives.

“The government is targeting energy savings equivalent to RM22.26 million as well as reducing carbon emissions by 39,164 tonnes per year or 56,430 saplings that need to be planted for 10 years to absorb the carbon,” he said. – Bernama