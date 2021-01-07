RoS rejects Pejuang’s application for registration as political party

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The Registrar of Society (RoS) has rejected the application of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) led by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be registered as a political party.

Lawyer Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi representing Pejuang said RoS had written to notify Pejuang protem secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah of the rejection of the application at 5.50 pm yesterday, saying that the application for the registration was improperly done.

“I’m waiting for further instruction from my client as they probably want to appeal to the Home Ministry,” he told reporters after the proceeding before High Court judge Datin Seri Mariana Yahya today.

Today was initially set for the court to hear Pejuang’s application for a judicial review against RoS’ action for delaying the approval for the registration application.

Mior Nor Haidir said following RoS’ decision today, Pejuang had withdrawn the judicial review application on the ground that it had become academic.

Mior Nor Haidir said Pejuang is expected to hold a media conference on this issue later today.

On Dec 10 last year, Amiruddin filed the judicial review application through the law firm of Messrs. Haidir & Co, by naming the director-general of RoS and RoS as the first and second respondents.

In the application, Amiruddin applied for a declaration that the actions of both respondents in not giving any decision or registering Pejuang were in conflict with the statutory obligations of both respondents as well as unreasonable and mala-fide.

He also alternatively applied for a declaration that the failure of both respondents to register the party’s registration application as a registered organisation is contrary to the applicant’s legitimate expectation.

In addition, a mandamus order was also requested for both respondents to give the decision of Pejuang registration application according to Section 7 (1) of the Societies Act 1966 within seven days from the date of judgment, costs and other relief deemed appropriate by the court. – Bernama