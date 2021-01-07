SDMC launches Covid-19 active case detection operation in 2 longhouses in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Jan 7): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has launched the Covid-19 active case detection operation in two longhouses in Sri Aman after the infections were detected at Rumah Sungai Putong, Ulu Undop.

The committee said besides Sungai Putong, the operation will also affect Rumah Bui Panjai, Lubok Antu.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the two longhouses had been locked down and enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure that no one enters or leaves the affected areas.

He added that the Welfare Department had sent ration to the longhouses and the Sri Aman Divisional Health Department was conducting screening and active case detection.

