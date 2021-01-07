SDMC: Name, phone number and time mandatory when doing manual check-in

KUCHING (Jan 7): Members of the public who perform the Covid-19 check-in manually before entering a premises must give their name, telephone number and time in the record book, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the information was mandatory and the owners of premises must ensure that they have workers to monitor the process as well as to screen the temperature of customers.

“Customers with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius are not allowed to enter the premises,” he told a press conference after chairing the SDMC meeting today.

MORE TO COME