Senator opposes Kaiduan Dam project

PENAMPANG: Deeply concerned about the negative effects on the environment and lives of the people in his district, Datuk John Ambrose joined others in opposing the proposed construction of the controversial Kaiduan Dam in Penampang.

If pushed through, the Penampang Bersatu division chief said the environment particularly potential tourist places in the district will be badly affected in so many aspects.

Likewise, he feared that the livelihood of many locals residing at the nearby river banks will also be jeopardised.

Early this week, Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar was quoted as saying that the controversial Papar dam may be going back to Penampang district.

“We might move the project to Penampang.

“I was informed if we do it in Papar, the water supply sustainability is only for 60 years, while in Penampang, the supply will last 85 years.

“So, we have 25 extra years before we need to seek another source,” he said when asked about the government’s decision on the dam, meant to secure clean water supply for Kota Kinabalu and the surrounding districts.

The water dam project was initially proposed in Penampang, but was rejected by environmentalists and surrounding villages that feared flooding risks.

The previous Warisan-Plus Sabah Government moved the proposed location to neighbouring Papar, renaming it Papar dam.

Despite the change of location, the project continued to be rejected by environmentalists and villagers due to environmental reasons.

“Water has become a problem in Sabah, and we must be brave (in taking the next move),” Bung said, assuring that an Environment Assessment Impact (EIA) will be done should they find a new location in Penampang.

Bung said they may consider utilising part of the project for hydro power.

John, who hails from Penampang, suggested that construction of water catchments and reservoirs in the district would be a better alternative in solving the water shortage.

By doing so, the Senator said the numerous natural beauties given by Mother Nature will not be destroyed and the people’s livelihood will not be badly affected.

He hoped the suggestions will receive serious attention from the parties concerned.

“There are so many ways and solutions on how to address the water problem. It’s just a matter of having a strong political will,” the veteran politician stressed.

Apart from the local communities in Penampang, others who recently objected to the construction of the Kaiduan Dam was former Kota Kinabalu MP Datuk Dr Hiew King Chiew.

He said the construction of a huge dam would incur heavy financial burden on the State coffer not to mention the impact and hardship caused for the ‘kampong’ folks residing near the river which will be the source of water supply.

“Dams alter the ecosystem, thus affecting physical, chemical, and biological systems. Dams displace huge populations who have established their livelihood in the area,” Dr Hiew said