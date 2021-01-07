SRDC at wit’s end with illegal dumping at Pasai Siong Tengah, urges public to make use of new ‘RoRo bin’ there

SIBU (Jan 7): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has placed a permanent roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) bin at the road junction of Pasai Siong Tengah here in an attempt to curb the rampant illegal dumping of household waste.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council decided to place the bin there after a site inspection on Tuesday, following several complaints from the public on the issue of illegal dumping, which posed an eyesore as well as a health concern.

The recently replaced mobile garbage bins (MGB) for bulk waste had been vandalised, after thieves carted away the one placed there earlier, he pointed out.

Despite placing a mobile garbage bin there, rubbish could still be seen strewn around the bin, he lamented.

“The indiscriminate dumping is the work of a few irresponsible members of the public.

“Compounding the problems are unwanted household electrical appliances such as washing machines and television sets which were indiscriminately dumped near the roadside,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post today.

“On Tuesday, I visited the site of the illegal dumping of the household waste at the road junction of Pasai Siong Tengah.

“Council had received numerous reports and complaints regarding the indiscriminate dumping at the road junction.

“The Zone Councillor, Munan John has mentioned the issue since last year. Council did respond by collecting the waste then and placing the mobile garbage bin at the bin centre near the road junction, but it had been stolen and the replacement unit vandalised.

“Then, towards the end of December last year, council again carried out collection. Sadly, several members of the public not only dumped household waste but also threw old television sets, a washing machine and broken bottles.”

“I immediately instructed council’s Public Health officer to use the excavator (to clear the rubbish) and to place the roll-on-roll-off bin there permanently at the junction,” he added.

In this regard, he urged the residents there to dispose their household waste into the RoRo bin.

He stressed that the cooperation of the residents was vital to ensure the cleanliness of the area and to ensure the council’s scavenging contractor can collect the waste properly.

“I also learned from the residents that some folk just conveniently throw their rubbish from their car, causing it to be strewn all over the place.

“And rubbish were also seen scattered around the bin centre as some folk found it a hassle to walk to the bulk bin and properly dispose of their rubbish,” he added.

The chairman reminded members of the public to look after the bulk bin and the bin centre.

“Please don’t steal and vandalise the council’s mobile garbage bin, as it is for use of everyone especially residents to throw their rubbish,” he pleaded.

Among those joining the chairman for the site inspection were Councillor Munan, SRDC assistant secretary Hiu kee Sing, assistant Public Health Environmental officers Rity Jawa and Ling Tung Ang.