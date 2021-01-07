‘State polls can be held even during RMCO period if guidelines observed’

KUCHING: The coming 12th Sarawak state election can be held even during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period if all parties work together and give full cooperation to comply with the new norms and the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said candidates are encouraged to campaign using traditional and social media instead of going from house to house or holding big gatherings to prevent spread of Covid-19.

He explained this method is being encouraged during the current pandemic, and it was also suggested during the Chini and Slim by-elections on July 4 and August 29 last year respectively and the Sabah state election last Sept 26.

“For campaigning activities, candidates or contesting parties are encouraged to campaign using social media platforms. Not only that, candidates or contesting parties are also encouraged to use the mass media to campaign such as through newspaper advertisements or interviews.

“At the same time, the distribution of pamphlets or sending of pamphlets by post can also be implemented. It is up to the creativity of the candidate or party contesting (on how they design the pamphlet) to draw support,” he said in a statement to The Borneo Post yesterday.

Abdul Ghani was earlier asked regarding preparations made by EC for the 12th Sarawak state election which must be held this year as well as the possibility of a snap general election.

Talks are rife that the state election could be held in March before the start of the Ramadan fasting month in April and Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May.

If it is held in March, this would mean it would be during the RMCO period which has been extended till March 31 this year.

Alternatively, the election must be held within 60 days after the current term of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) ends on June 6.

Abdul Ghani stressed that EC is responsible for conducting state or general elections based on the jurisdiction given under the Federal Constitution.

He pointed out that a state or general election must be held within 60 days from the date of dissolution of parliament or the DUN.

He further informed that EC has started preparations for any eventuality of any election after the 14th general election (GE14) in May 2018.

He said the preparations included briefings and training for prospective Returning Officers (ROs) as well as election workers on the conduct of elections by Election Academy teams throughout the country, as well as preparation of logistics and equipment to get ready the systems and documents for election use.

“The EC also works closely with relevant departments and agencies such as the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the National Security Council, the National Disaster Management Agency and the Royal Malaysia Police for any implementation of controls in force from time to time in line with any latest directives under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he added.

He also said the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines for elections was developed in accordance with any latest instructions under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

He pointed out these guidelines are to be strictly implemented in all electoral processes, namely staff briefings, nomination of candidates, processes of printing and review of ballot papers, issuance and counting of postal votes, check on ballot box contents, campaigning period, polling day and during official tallying of votes.

“The EC is confident that if all parties work together and give full cooperation to comply with the new norms and Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines, the election can be carried out smoothly,” he said.