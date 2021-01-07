Tommy Hilfiger fashion frontier challenge wants social entrepreneur participation

KUALA LUMPUR: Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp, has announced that applications for the third edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge are open from Jan 6 to March 8.

The global programme aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses that develop solutions that make a positive social impact on the fashion landscape.

Since its inception in 2018, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge has awarded €350,000 to entrepreneurs who stand up for what they believe in and are committed to driving change within their communities. (€1 = RM4.931)

Building on Tommy Hilfiger’s sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, the third edition of the programme strives to amplify and support black, indigenous and people of colour (Bipoc) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities and foster a more inclusive future of fashion.

“The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge puts a spotlight on entrepreneurs putting their heart and soul into making a positive social impact in our industry,” said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement.

“This year, we want to showcase an even more diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting Bipoc entrepreneurs.” Interested businesses are invited to submit project proposals that focus on creating a more inclusive fashion value-chain.

Applicants will be narrowed down to six finalists who will be invited to develop their project plans virtually with the support of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger and external subject-matter experts.

In a bid to further its ambitions of inclusivity, Tommy Hilfiger has extended an invitation to consumers to join in as Consumer Judges and help decide this year’s finalists.

More details at https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/. — Bernama