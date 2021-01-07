Tong Hing closed again for sanitisation after employee tests positive

KOTA KINABALU: KOTA KINABALU: Tong Hing Supermarket yesterday (Jan 6) confirmed that one of its employees at its Gaya Street outlet has tested positive for Covid-19, and the outlet has been closed for cleaning and sanitisation.

This is the second closure of the supermarket due to Covid-19, the first being in October last year, also after an employee had tested positive.

The management of the supermarket assured that contact tracing and investigations have revealed that the virus was not transmitted in the store.

“As a precautionary measure, we have closed our Gaya outlet to carry out professional deep cleaning and sanitization in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“While waiting for MOH’s further instructions, the management has decided to send our whole team for immediate precautionary health screenings,” the supermarket said in a statement.

The management also stated that they would continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that the well-being of employees and customers were safeguarded.

The management added that the Gaya outlet of Tong Hing Supermarket would only reopen once every possible procedure has been carried out to keep the store a safe environment.

Tong Hing Supermarket had previously shut down its Gaya outlet for sanitization in mid-October last year when one of its employees at the branch tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a family member who had the virus.

Meanwhile, Happy Place Restaurant and Bar has undergone thorough sanitization and deep cleaning of its premises following its recent announcement of positive cases of Covid-19 at the restaurant.

In its Facebook post on Wednesday, the management stated that the restaurant would remain closed until further notice.

“We have and will continue to carry out all necessary safety measures.

“The health, safety and overall well-being of our customers, staff and community is our top priority.”

On Jan 4, the management of Happy Place issued a statement saying that one of its diners tested positive for Covid-19 on December 31, 2020.

As a precautionary measure, the management has closed the restaurant to carry out deep cleaning and sanitization, as well as sent its entire team for Covid-19 screening.

The following day (Jan 5), the restaurant issued another statement confirming the Covid-19 positive cases involving its team who served at a private event on December 31.