Triso tragedy: Children show fortitude despite loss of mother

SIBU: Mohamad Imran Syafie Mohamad Hamzah, 13, and his sister Fatihah Najwa, 10, have shown great fortitude despite losing their mother Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and their five siblings in the Triso ferry point tragedy last Friday.

This was acknowledged by their aunt Hetty Razali, 38, who said the two siblings were calm and even asked other family members to be patient in facing the situation as a test of God.

“They (Imran Syafie and Fatihah) are even stronger than us. It was not us who comforted them but they comforted us instead.

“The both of them reminded us that as a family we should consider this parting as only a temporary separation and that we will meet the deceased again.

“I feel this shows they have such strength,” she told reporters at a tahlil ceremony at Surau Darul Islam, Kampung Bandong here yesterday.

Hetty, who is Siti Aishah’s sister-in-law, accompanied the two siblings to the ceremony which was jointly organised by the DUN Nangka Service Centre, Kampung Bandong/Barieng Security and Development Committee and Kampung Bandong Surau Darul Islam Committee.

In the Jan 1 incident, Siti Aishah with her five children were killed after the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in plunged into the Batang Lupar river at Triso Ferry Point.

Siti Aishah’s sister Lorna Ting, 33, who was driving the vehicle, and her two children were also killed in the incident which occurred while they were on their way from Kapit to Kuching.

Meanwhile, Kampung Bandong/Barieng tribal leader Fatimah Narawi said the ceremony was held for the family and also to allow relatives and the public to give alms and console with the grieving family members.

She said the ceremony yesterday was well received by local residents and representatives from local non-governmental organisations who made financial contributions. — Bernama