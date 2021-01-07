US Congress certifies Biden presidential election victory

WASHINGTON (Jan 7): US Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s November election victory hours after the joint session was interrupted when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, Sputnik news agency reported.

Biden won the US presidential election by a 306-232 electoral vote margin, although over a dozen senators and 100 members of the House objected.

However, it was insufficient to prevent Congress from approving the results and prevent Biden from taking office on Jan 20.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump loyalists broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a fiery speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House.

During the remarks Trump said he refused to concede and called on his supporters to keep fighting to prevent the election from being “stolen,” claiming widespread vote fraud, allegations that have been refuted by election officials. – Bernama