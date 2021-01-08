11 boys on 2-year good behaviour bond for assault

KUCHING: A magistrate’s court here yesterday imposed a two-year good behaviour bond on 11 boys for voluntary causing hurt to three of their classmates early last year.

The boys, aged between 15 and 17 years, were charged with causing hurt to three 14 year-old boys at a school dormitory in Jalan Batu Kawa here around 1am on Jan 19.

According to the facts of the case, the three victims were assaulted by the 11 boys causing them to suffer bruises and other bodily injuries. All of the accused pleaded guilty in November last year to the charge read under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

However, their sentence was delayed pending the completion of a probation report, which was submitted to Magistrate Zaiton Anuar yesterday.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused were represented by Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.