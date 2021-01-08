13 families from Kpg Bakalau evacuated due to flood 

BEAUFORT: Thirteen families from Kampung Bakalau have been evacuated from their home due to the flood condition in Beaufort since Monday.

A spokesperson from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force Sabah said the 13 families, comprising two men, 16 women and 17 children, are being placed at the Datuk Sri Panglima Mohd Dun Banir community hall after the flood situation in Beaufort worsened since yesterday morning.

“The temporary evacuation and relief centre was activated at 2.50pm as the flood in several areas in Beaufort worsened since this morning (yesterday). The Malaysia Civil Defence Force together with other evacuation teams and authorities are continuing to monitor the flood situation,” said the spokesperson, adding that all teams are on standby to help evacuate flood victims.

The spokesperson also added that six schools, namely State Religious School (SAN) Limbawang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lago, SK Suasa, SK Bangkalalak, SK Jabang and SK Gerama, were also affected by the flood.

Forty-five villages and several areas have been placed under flood alert following continuous rain in Beaufort since Monday.

They are Kampung Binunuk, Kg Balibata, Kg Bakalau, Kg Sungkadan, Kg Melalugus, Kg Batandok Lubak, Kg Melati, Kg Lumatai, Kg Mempagar, Kg Lawa, Kg Lago, Kg Suasa, Kg Kangsa, Kg Berumbai, Kg Bangkalalak, Kg Batu 60, Kg Batu 58, Kg Batu 65, Kg Jempangah, Kg Kitalabak Lumatan, Kg Luagan Sanginan, Kg Laboi, Kg Bingkul, Kg Mapait, Kg Limbawang, Kg Lajau, Kg Lubak, Kg Poring Lupak, Kg Lupak, Kg Tuhu, Kg Selinsing, Kg Beringin, Kg Gadong, Kg Kebajang Ulu, Kg Kukup, Kg Jabang, Kg Mentulud, Kg Kuala Balik, Kg Cina Padas Valley, Kg Jaya Baru Lumadang, Kg Lupak Seberang, Kg Palai Gadong, Kg Gerama, Kg Kurian Padas Damit, Kg Kuridak Gadong, the SESB quarters, the Beaufort train station quarters, and Chan Furniture junction.

Several roads such as Jalan Kg Binunuk, Jalan Kg Balibata, Jalan Kg Lago, Jalan Kg Suasa, Jalan Kg Bangkalalak, Jalan Kg Cina Padas Valley, Jalan Kg Laboi, Jalan, Kg Luagan Sanginan, Jalan Kg Kangsa, Jalan Kg Berumbai, Jalan Kg Kitalabak Lumatai, Jalan Kg Kebajang Ulu, Jalan Kg Kurian Padas Damit, Jalan Kg Palai Gadong and Jalan Kg Kuridak Gadong are also impassable by small vehicles.