Batang Ai solar power project wins award

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) project supplying 31 doors at Rumah Bada, Nanga Talong, Batang Ai with 24-hour renewable solar power in 2019 won the Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Award last month.

A press release said the winning entry under the ‘Utilities and Energy’ category reflects Sarawak Energy’s innovative efforts to provide electricity to the most remote communities in Sarawak not connected to the main grid.

With a population of 250 residents, Rumah Bada is located 40km from Batang Ai jetty at the end of the Engkari River on the Batang Ai Hydroelectric Plant lake, and is only reachable by a five-hour boat ride.

Prior to the completion of the solar project, electricity supply for the community was through individually owned diesel generators with high operating costs.

Residents paid RM260 to RM300 for fuel stock monthly.

Coupled with logistical challenges, not all households were able to maintain regular electricity supply.

Receiving the award via a virtual ceremony was corporate services senior vice president Siti Aisah Adenan, who was joined by vice-president for hydro Polycarp Wong; general manager for research and development Dr Ng Sing Muk; and general manager for corporate social responsibility and sustainability Jiwari Abdullah.

CSR Malaysia managing editor and co-chairman Lee Seng Chee presented the award.

In a statement, Siti Aisah expressed her appreciation that the effort to provide a more conducive living environment and improve the lives of residents at Rumah Bada through renewable 24/7 electricity supply was recognised through this prestigious award.

Some of the longhouses at Batang Ai were supplied with solar power under Sarawak Energy’s CSR initiative even before the implementation of the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares), used to electrify the most remote rural households.

As a result, distant settlements in Batang Ai are currently either equipped with solar power under Sarawak Energy CSR or Sares, with Rumah Sambau being the most recent Sares recipient.

“Connecting electricity to rural households in Sarawak can be challenging, especially for villages located in remote areas in tough geographical terrain and conditions.

“By working together with the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak, we are headed towards full electrification by 2025 and we have in place electrification strategies to accommodate the various conditions to the best of our ability.

“This recognition only motivates us to keep being innovative in our approaches. Rumah Bada is a community adjacent to our first hydropower plant, Batang Ai. For Rumah Bada, we initiated the CSR solar project that made use of a sustainable solution to provide continuous electricity supply,” said Siti Aisah.

She said Sarawak Energy adopts a holistic approach when it comes to achieving sustainable growth and prosperity for Sarawak.

“Our business operations are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in particular Goal No. 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy and Goal No. 13 on climate action. We focus on striking a balance between profit, people, and the planet, and in accordance with this, we are committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance good practices.

“With this, we will continue to work closely with the various stakeholders to ensure long-term environmental and livelihood sustainability for local communities while progressing development,” she added.

The RM1.45 million project commenced in June 2018 and was completed in May 2019.

The solar system at Rumah Bada is designed to operate for up to 20 years and the batteries are to be replaced once they reach shelf life.

While the community can operate and perform basic maintenance work, Sarawak Energy’s technical team will also be deployed to handle major repair works as well as perform periodic maintenance to ensure the system remains in good and safe condition to operate.

Since 2014, nine longhouses with a total of 172 households comprising a population of 873 in the Batang Ai area have benefitted from Sarawak Energy’s CSR solar projects.

The other longhouses are Rumah Manggat, Menyang Taih; Rumah Kino, Menyang Sedi; Rumah Griffin, Nanga Jengin; Rumah Jangong, Pala Taong; Rumah Ninting, Nanga Jambu; Rumah Brown, Nanga Stapang; Rumah Simon, Nanga Tutong; and Rumah Andah, Nanga Jambu.