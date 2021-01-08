Batang Lupar bridge ground-breaking ceremony to be held on Feb 18, says Julaihi

KUCHING (Jan 8): The ground-breaking ceremony for the Batang Lupar Bridge is expected to be held on February 18, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the ceremony, to be held at the bridge’s site near Sebuyau, will be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This ground-breaking ceremony is one of a series of similar ceremonies held for the symbolic start of the construction of other bridges since 2019.

“Among the ceremonies held in 2019 and 2020 were the construction of Batang Rajang bridge (at Jalan Pasi), Kuala Kemena Jepak, Bintulu; Muara Lassa, Daro; Sungai Krian at Sessang/Kaba, Batang Paloh at Tanjunh Manis/Bruit and Batang Igan bridge.

“The construction work on the bridges involved are now in full swing at their respective field sites,” he said.

The Sebuyau assemblyman said this after chairing the meeting for Batang Lupar bridge ground-breaking ceremony here today.

It is learnt that further details on the project including the length of the bridge, completion date and construction cost would be announced by Abang Johari himself at a later date.

Also present at the meeting were Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainuddin, Saribas assemblyman Razi Sitam and heads of departments and agencies.