Friday, January 8
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Call to defer school reopening in Sabah on Jan 20

Call to defer school reopening in Sabah on Jan 20

0
Posted on Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The newly registered Wise Consumer Association Sabah (WCAS) has urged both the Federal and State Covid-19 authorities to suspend the scheduled Jan 20 opening of face-to-face classes here.

At the same time, WCAS said it would be wise if Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun could release any new SOP guidelines (should there be any) early for the public to prepare.

“We would like to suggest to the authorities concerned to suspend the opening of physical classes and inform the public of any additional measures in health protocols early due to the reported  increasing number of coronavirus positive cases nationwide,” its President David Chan said.

He said many  parents are now apprehensive to send their children to school  on Jan 20 for very  obvious reasons.

“Majority if not all the schools in Sabah are  strictly  imposing the SOP on students, faculty members, including the respective  parents and visitors. But the rising reported daily  positive cases calls for the temporary postponement of classes,” WCAS strongly believed.

On the request  for early  release of SOP  changes/alterations/additional meaures, David reiterated that such measure is indeed necessary in order for the public to prepare and not be confused.

He said the  association will also support should the Health Ministry recommend  for the temporary suspension of inter-state and inter-district travel in Sabah to prevent further spread of the life-threatening virus.

“We will give our full support to this measure if the Covid-19 situation worsens in the coming days. Let’s continue to save precious lives and at the same time think of a best solution to  gradually help recover our local economy from the devasting negative impacts  of the  one year old global pandemic.

State police chief  Hazani Ghazali on Thursday said he and his men are preparing for the possibility  of inter-district travel ban after Sabah  recorded a  surge  in infections  after the new year celebration.

David said he is happy to note that 96 per cent of Sabahans including the migrant community adhere to the health protocols.

 

Recommended Posts