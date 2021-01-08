Call to defer school reopening in Sabah on Jan 20

KOTA KINABALU: The newly registered Wise Consumer Association Sabah (WCAS) has urged both the Federal and State Covid-19 authorities to suspend the scheduled Jan 20 opening of face-to-face classes here.

At the same time, WCAS said it would be wise if Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun could release any new SOP guidelines (should there be any) early for the public to prepare.

“We would like to suggest to the authorities concerned to suspend the opening of physical classes and inform the public of any additional measures in health protocols early due to the reported increasing number of coronavirus positive cases nationwide,” its President David Chan said.

He said many parents are now apprehensive to send their children to school on Jan 20 for very obvious reasons.

“Majority if not all the schools in Sabah are strictly imposing the SOP on students, faculty members, including the respective parents and visitors. But the rising reported daily positive cases calls for the temporary postponement of classes,” WCAS strongly believed.

On the request for early release of SOP changes/alterations/additional meaures, David reiterated that such measure is indeed necessary in order for the public to prepare and not be confused.

He said the association will also support should the Health Ministry recommend for the temporary suspension of inter-state and inter-district travel in Sabah to prevent further spread of the life-threatening virus.

“We will give our full support to this measure if the Covid-19 situation worsens in the coming days. Let’s continue to save precious lives and at the same time think of a best solution to gradually help recover our local economy from the devasting negative impacts of the one year old global pandemic.

State police chief Hazani Ghazali on Thursday said he and his men are preparing for the possibility of inter-district travel ban after Sabah recorded a surge in infections after the new year celebration.

David said he is happy to note that 96 per cent of Sabahans including the migrant community adhere to the health protocols.