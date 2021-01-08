Call to patch up potholes in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Politicians and local authorities must look into the problem of road potholes here.

“Ever since the Federal Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin, suffered minor injuries after he fell off his bicycle upon hitting a road pothole in Banting town in Kuala Langat, Selangor, there have been more reports of injuries and even deaths due to similar circumstances,” said Taren Sunil Manoharan, President of Sandakan Indian Association (SIA).

The Kuala Langat JKR (Public Works Department) had promptly issued an apology to the Minister.

“Now how about the countless potholes on many stretches of roads in Sandakan? No apologies from anyone? Is no one responsible?” asked Taren.

“We have read many times in our newspapers that Sandakan roads are notorious for their many potholes, big and small. Even the Sandakan to Kota Kinabalu highway has stretches where potholes or sunken sections pose a grave danger to motorists. Why can’t anyone find a long term solution to this ‘motorists’ nightmare’? We can safely assume that many accidents have been caused by these potholes, either to motorists trying to avoid them or driving their cars into them and losing control,” he said.

“It’s time for all those in charge of looking after Sandakan roads and Sabah roads, to take a drive through our roads and feel for themselves what it is like to drive along bad roads. Please don’t forget that some people have no choice but to drive along these bad roads on a daily basis to go to work,” he added.

He urged politicians and local authorities to ‘turun padang’ and do regular checks on road conditions and take action to ensure the roads are in at least in decent condition for safe driving.

Taren stressed that quick action by JKR or the MPS Highway & Public Utilities Committee is crucial before more accidents happen due to road potholes.

“Ordinary citizens do not get apologies from anyone when bad roads are the cause of their accidents. Anyway, what we want are better roads and not apologies,” he concluded.