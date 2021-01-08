Census 2020 field activities from Jan 20 to Feb 6

PUTRAJAYA: The second phase of the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), involving face-to-face interviews, will be conducted from Jan 20 to Feb 6.

Census 2020 commissioner Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said it would be implemented in accordance with the Field Operations standard operating procedures (SOP) as issued by the National Security Council.

He said the Census 2020 Phase 2 implementation would also take into account the areas affected following the floods, and adjustments would be made according to the situation, to ensure that everyone is counted.

“The second phase pre-implementation stage, involving review activities on the field, listing of houses in selected areas and logistics preparations have already started,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The census field officers will also be assisting the public to fill the e-Census form and complete the census in the area,” he said, adding that the second phase implementation would involve 43,000 census officers who would be recruited from across the country.

He said application for the position of census officer is still open and those qualified are invited to fill the vacancies by approaching the nearest state Statistics Department.

“We hope all residents will give their full support and cooperation to the census officers to make the 2020 Census a success and to ensure that nothing is left out as this will shape the country’s future and development,” he said.

Census 2020 involving the 32.7 million Malaysian population, which started from July 7, 2020, was conducted online (e-Census) and via telephone interview or Computer Assisted Telephone Interview.

Mohd Uzir said a total of 8.5 million or 26.1 per cent of the estimated Malaysian population had completed the first phase of the 2020 Census.

He said 320,000 households involving 1.2 million residents who had registered on the e-Census platform have still not filled up their details. — Bernama