Centre Point Snooker Centre win first honour of season

SIBU: Centre Point beat Southern Point 2-1 to lift the inaugural Swan City Challenge Cup title at Cueball Snooker Centre on Wednesday.

Four snooker centres affiliated to Swan City Recreational Club (SCRCS), including Executive 3 and host Cueball, took part in the monthly tournament, each sending three teams of two players.

Centre Point, powered by veteran players Sim Hong Hui and Ady Tiang, was a class above.

“We are surprised to be the inaugural champion and hopefully we will be able to maintain our form and defend the title in the next championship in early February,” Sim said.

Seasoned campaigner Peter Liong and newcomer Daniel Ling swept aside Centre Point’s Jackson Wang and Aaron Hii 2-0 (42-28, 42-31) to secure the lead for Southern Point.

Sim and Ady managed to level the score after defeating Sie Leong Ung and James Wong 2-1 (14-38, 33-5, 47-15) in the second doubles.

Centre Point sealed the title after their third doubles won the decider 2-1 (37-1, 11-38, 43-15).

Organised by SCRCS, the Swan City Challenge Cup adopts a new playing format.

Only six red balls will be used instead of the conventional 15 and teammates take turns to shoot the cue ball.

Team with the most points will be adjudged as the champion and those who managed to bag two monthly titles in a row will bring home the challenge trophy.

SCRCS president Mark Yeo, speaking at the closing ceremony, said the whole idea of the tournament was to keep the players busy, besides polishing their shooting skills and prevent them from getting rusty.

Yeo said SCRCS only managed to stage the 8th leg of the Swan City Championship during the coronavirus-disrupted season last year, which was not enough to quench the players’ thirst for competitive games.

“To motivate the players and keep their passion for the sport remains intact, we decided to come up with the Challenge Cup which will be staged on a monthly basis.”

“The devastating Covid-19 pandemic had brought about a serious repercussion to the sporting arena, bringing all sports to a halt for almost a year and snooker, being a non-contact sport, was not spared either,” he said.

Yeo also invites players from other snooker centres here to take part in the competition.

“Of course, the more the better,” he added.

The competition was conducted in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures.