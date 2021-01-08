Chong cannot represent himself while engaging legal firm to defend him, High Court rules

KUCHING (Jan 8): The High Court here today decided that the ‘black hole’ case’s defendant state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen cannot act in person while engaging a legal firm to defend him.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew said the defendant would be given a choice of engaging either a legal firm or himself during the ongoing trial, which is scheduled to go on till the end of next week.

Speaking to reporters outside the High Court here, Chong said the new court ruling would, to a certain extent, hamper their preparation for the trial including cross examination of the witnesses.

“We will go back to our discussion, to see which option to adopt. But we respect the decision of the judge and we will make the necessary decision and proceed with the trial,” said the Stampin MP.

Chong said he would not make an appeal to the decision as he reasoned that such an appeal would only delay the trial.

“I want this case to finish as soon as possible. After all, it has already been seven years.”

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman said the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker has been using this case to stop him from raising the matter in DUN sittings since 2013.

He added: “I think Sarawakians have the right to know. I want to get this case over with so that I will be entitled to go to the Dewan to pursue this matter.”

Chieng Jen said his legal firm would have to make do with the court’s decision.

“So we will not appeal but with this slight adjustment of plan and slight restriction, we will see what to do.”

He had applied to the court for him to act in person on Thursday and his application was granted. On the same day, he also told the press that it would mark the first case he would be working with his father (his counsel) Siew Chiang.

The father and son are counsels of Chong Brothers Advocates, the legal firm which Chieng Jen has engaged in this case.

Prior to the court’s ruling, Chieng Jen told reporters that there was no precedence of a defendant acting in person.

“There is no really a decided precedent case to say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Therefore, we ask the judge to allow us to proceed as it is,” he said.

According to Chieng Jen, when he appointed Chong Brothers Advocates as his counsel, he was also a lawyer at the legal firm.

“So I have two positions, i.e, I am a defendant, and I’m also a lawyer in the firm that I appointed to act for me. So there is no question about confusion, that who is the counsel acting for me,” he explained.

On Thursday, both Chieng Jen and Siew Chiang cross examined a witness for at least half an hour.

In 2013, Chieng Jen used the term ‘black hole’ to insinuate thatRM11 billion had gone missing from the state coffers.

His allegation was published in a Chinese national daily, a news portal and in leaflets distributed by Chieng Jen and the DAP, and also published in the Rocket, Malaysiakini and Sin Chew Daily on Jan 3, 2013.

As a result, the Sarawak government and the State Financial Authority (SFA) filed a defamation suit against him at the High Court here.