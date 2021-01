KUCHING (Jan 8): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise, with 16 new cases reported today involving 10 local infections, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 1,196 with deaths remain at 19.

According to SDMC in its daily update statement, more than half of the cases were recorded in Kuching with 10 cases, Miri (4) and one case each in Samarahan and Julau.

MORE TO COME