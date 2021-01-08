Covid-19: Employers required to provide quarantine centre for foreign workers

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 8): Employers are required to provide quarantine centres to isolate their foreign workers who are confirmed Covid-19 positive, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

In a statement issued here today, he said, the employers are also required to bear the medical cost, as well as to see to the welfare of the foreign workers during the quarantine period.

He said the employers should also report to the Ministry of Health (MOH) immediately if any of their foreign workers are found positive with Covid-19.

“Employers should be more proactive in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic among their foreign workers, following the increase in the positive Covid-19 cases which has reached more than 125,000 cases,” he said.

Saravanan said employers should provide Covid-19 screening test for their foreign workers in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas (No.9) 2020 under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 which came into force on Jan 1, 2021.

“This is to enable early detection of foreign workers who are positive with Covid-19 and further curb the spread of the pandemic to their other colleagues,” he added. — Bernama

