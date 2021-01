KUCHING (Jan 8): Kuching is now a Covid-19 orange zone again after 10 new local infection cases were reported in the district today.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said with the new cases, the district had recorded 25 local infections in the past 14 days, changing its status from yellow to orange.

Meanwhile, the Samarahan district’s status changed from green to yellow zone after one new local infection was recorded today.

