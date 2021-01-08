Dr Sim: 1,717 affordable houses to be built this year

KUCHING: Another 1,717 units of affordable houses will be built throughout the state this year, says Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the work started last year and 1,030 units so far had been built.

He said the ministry, together with Housing Development Corporation (HDC), would build more than 2,500 units, to exceed the target set by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the chief minister had announced last year that the state government would build 2,500 houses in 2020 and 2021 because the then Pakatan Harapan government did not give them any money to build low cost houses.

“Why we build so many houses is because we believe that houses are very important for every Sarawakian.

“Unlike cars, the prices of houses do not depreciate. That is why we want to help as many Sarawakians as possible to own a house,” Dr Sim told a press conference after handing over ‘offer letters’ to recipients of the affordable housing units at Kampung Bunga Rampai yesterday.

He said 104 successful people would be able to get their letter of offer for houses at Kampung Bunga Rampai in Bau.

Many people with houses, he added, could not borrow money from banks.

“But we have Mutiara Finance, which is 100 per cent owned by the Sarawak government, to lend money to the people so that they can own the houses.

“Mutiara Finance only charges one per cent interest for 40 years. The house owners would only pay between RM200 and RM300 a month” he said.

The houses at Kampung Bunga Rampai are part of the 2,500 units, and the first batch of houses to be ready.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and HDC chief executive officer Azman Ahmad were also present at the event.