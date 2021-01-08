EPF office in Miri believed to have been deliberately hit with Molotov cocktail

MIRI (Jan 8): The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) office at Centre Point Commercial Centre is believed to have been vandalised with a Molotov cocktail this afternoon, according to a police source and several eyewitnesses.

Police believe that the incident occurred when a suspect riding a motorcycle threw the homemade incendiary at the building, hitting the space dividing the second and third floors and leaving a black mark.

Checks by The Borneo Post at the scene of the incident found that a police team are still in the midst of conducting their investigation.

The EPF office is still operating per normal.

MORE TO COME