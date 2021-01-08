Farm road upgrading, church building construction in the pipeline for Kampung Belimbing B, says Bukit Semuja rep

SERIAN (Jan 8): Two new projects will be implemented in Kampung Belimbing B this year under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) for the Bukit Semuja constituency.

Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus said the projects are namely the upgrading of farm road costing RM100,000 and the construction of St Elizabeth Church building which costs RM150,000.

John also said the two projects will benefit and provide greater convenience to the people of Kampung Belimbing B, an Iban village under the Bidayuh-majority Bukit Semuja.

Although both projects are funded by RTP funds from last year, he explained that the implementation will be done anytime this year.

“I call on the folks in the village, the contractors and the implementing agencies to cooperate and work together so that the project can be completed according to schedule,” he said during his visit to the village yesterday (Jan 7).

John was there to officiate the earth breaking for the farm road upgrading project, which will be implemented by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

On the church project, he said the RM150,000 allocation was to add to the RM130,000 previously allocated under the RTP in 2018.

He explained the earlier allocation was to fund site preparation work for the church.

“The government allocation to build churches showed the inclusivity policy of the present Sarawak government. Through this policy, it ensures the well-being and harmony of our multi-ethnic society.

“Therefore, I hope you will continue to support and return the mandate to the present Sarawak government,” he added.