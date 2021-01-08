Fuel prices: RON97, RON95 unchanged, diesel up 1 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 9 Januari 2021 Sehingga 15 Januari 2021. pic.twitter.com/MXcmJiDymL — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) January 8, 2021

KUCHING (Jan 8): The price of petrol will remain unchanged this week as RON95 and RON97 continue to be priced the same as last week, though diesel will see a 1 sen increase.

The price per litre for RON95 will stay at RM1.84 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.14 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM2.02 per litre after the price increase which will take place at midnight (Jan 9) tonight.

The next fuel price revision is scheduled on Jan 15.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.