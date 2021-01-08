Gen Y target two silver in Mr Borneo

KOTA KINABALU: Gen Y Centre UTC (Kota Kinabalu) will be targeting two silver medals at the 2020 Mr Borneo Bodybuilder and Physique (Novice) Championship this coming Sunday.

The tournament organized by the Sabah Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) and in support by the Sabah State Sports Council (MSN), will take place at the Center Atrium at 1Borneo Hypermall, Jalan Sulaman.

Gen Y KK team manager Cerrol Sardi said the three athletes who will represent Gen Y are Bryan Isidore Tubong, Mark Onell Villaceran and Doglas Lee Yong Liang.

“We aim for all of them to advance to the finals and win at least two silver medals. If we get more than that, it will be a bonus for us,” Cerrol said in a statement yesterday.

The three athletes will be accompanied by Mohd Hafiz Mohd Syazwan as the head coach and two assistant coaches, namely Fenno Duing and Elson Will Mastili.

The Gen Y athletes are among 58 participants from the Labuan Federal Territory and the state who will compete in the inaugural SBBA tournament this year, which was delayed when the tournament was supposed to take place in December last year.

Entry for the tournament have been changed for only athletes who had never occupied the top three spots at state level competition and never represented the state team or national team in national or international level tournaments.

SBBA president Joannes Staneslous said the tournament is an annual event which involves participation from Sarawak, Brunei, Kalimantan, Labuan and Sabah but have been put on hold last year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“So we decided to host it earlier this year but is only open to novices.

“Because we are still in the Covid-19 crisis, it is difficult to get participation from outside but I think getting more than 50 entries from Labuan and Sabah is good enough,” he said.

There will be categories in the tournament, namely male bodybuilding, male physical, female physical, attractive male body and attractive female body.

Each category offers a cash prize of RM400 and a medal for the champion, RM350 and medal for first runner-up, RM300 and medal second runner-up, and RM250 and medal and RM200 and medal for fourth and fifth place respectively.

The competition is scheduled to start at 10am on Sunday (Jan 10) and will end by 5pm.

Joannes said admission is free but members of the public are reminded to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).