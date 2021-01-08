Lee: All telemetry stations in S’wak should be upgraded to better tackle flood risk

KUCHING (Jan 8): The state’s Transport Ministry has proposed that all 22 telemetry stations in Sarawak to be upgraded.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said these telemetry stations under Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) are located at river catchments areas and function mainly to provide early warning of flood if the river water reaches dangerous level.

“All the telemetry stations are solar-powered. At present, all these stations are in good operational and functional conditions since they were built 23 years ago.

“The proposal for these telemetry stations to be upgraded is for them to function more effectively and efficiently in controlling the risk of flood in the future,” he said in a statement today.

Lee also said SRB had been told to ensure these telemetry stations remain in good condition particularly during rainy season which usually occurs during early part and end of every year.

“SRB has been directed to hold more awareness campaigns and programmes on the functions of these telemetry stations to the surrounding communities. This is to educate and guide them on what actions to be taken when the flood alarm system is triggered,” he added.

According to Lee again, the telemetry stations also function to collect data on rainfall and water level at the river catchment areas.

“Such data is important for the operator at Kuching Barrage when making decision and taking action on the opening time of the ship lock at the barrage and amount of water to be flowed out to the sea,” he explained.

On another matter, Lee in the same statement said he had visited the Siniawan telemetry station near Bau yesterday (Jan 7) together with senior officials from the Ministry of Transport and SRB.

He said apart from being briefed on the station’s functions and operations, he also met the people at the surrounding areas and advised them to prepare to evacuate to higher ground if the flood alarm at the station is activated.

“Siniawan is usually the first place to be hit by flood if there is continuous torrential rain in Kuching,” he explained.

Joining Lee during the visit were the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and SRB acting controller Lt. Col Ding Tiew Wong.