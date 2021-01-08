Man remanded for allegedly having live bullets at airport

KUCHING: A 33-year-old man was yesterday remanded until Sunday to facilitate the police investigation into his alleged possession of three live assault rifle bullets at the Kuching International Airport on Wednesday.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar approved the remand application by investigating officer Insp Ardian Sha Ali Rahman.

On Wednesday around 10.30am, the suspect had intended to board a flight to Bintulu when he was stopped by airport police at the baggage scanning area.

According to the police on duty, a scan on the suspect’s sling bag showed images of the bullets, believed to be for an M16 assault rifle.

The suspect was then brought to the airport’s police station, where the bag was opened. He was arrested at 10.45am when police confirmed that the X-ray images were indeed of live bullets.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960. The suspect is represented by counsels Gerald Donald and Steven Beti.