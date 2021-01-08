Mohd Asfia hints Aidel to be re-fielded in Sadong Jaya

SADONG JAYA: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) permanent chairman Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar yesterday hinted that Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo will be retained to defend the Sadong Jaya seat in the coming state election.

Judging from Aidel’s excellent performance in the area since being elected as the people’s representative there in 2011, Mohd Asfia said he is seen as a person who is efficient, clean and has integrity, which gained him the trust of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to be appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Sarawak.

“The Sadong Jaya constituency is a white area, so we want him (Aidel) to be re-elected as a candidate here and take the oath again in the DUN,” he added.

Mohd Asfia also pointed out that Aidel’s nomination as PBB candidate for Sadong Jaya in the next state election is also crucial for the party because the constituency has been a PBB stronghold since the formation of the country in 1963.

He thus respects the people and voters of Sadong Jaya because of their loyalty to the party and hoped they would help Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) achieve victory in the next state election.

“Aidel’s performance as Sadong Jaya’s elected representative for me is A Plus, that’s why we ask him to stand here again for the next term,” he said.

Mohd Asfia took the opportunity to comment that a leader cannot be too distant from the grassroots by insisting on protocol in their relationship and communication, saying a leader must be liked and respected by the people.

“If there is no boundary, no protocol, I believe the leader will be very popular and liked by the people. A good relationship between the leader and people cannot be bought with money,” he said.

Mohd Asfia was speaking during the ‘leaders meet the people’ event at the Masjid Darul Iman here, during which he presented donations totalling RM205,000 to 12 mosques and suraus in the Sadong Jaya constituency, which was received on their behalf by Aidel.

In the last state election, Aidel won comfortably after garnering 3,925 votes in a four-cornered fight, defeating Asan Singkro from PAS who got 458 votes, Othman Mustapha of Amanah (157 votes) and Awang Rabiee Awang Hosen (Independent) who obtained 234 votes.