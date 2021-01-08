Padawan police arrest two suspects in connection with Molotov cocktail case

KUCHING (Jan 8): The Padawan police have arrested two suspects in connection to the case of a Molotov cocktail that was hurled into a house’s compound in Kampung Beratok, Jalan Kuching – Serian yesterday.

The suspects, a 32-year-old male and a 37-year-old female, were picked up by police at the Kota Sentosa Market around 4.40pm.

“Both suspects will be remanded and investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code (committing mischief),” said Padawan district police deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement today.

He added that police also seized the handphones belonging to both suspects for investigation.

Both suspects also showed negative results for drugs during a drug test.

Meanwhile, the victim yesterday claimed that the Molotov cocktail’s explosion had caused about RM3,500 in damages to the house.

According to the victim’s police report, the victim heard a loud explosion in front of their house around 1am.

The victim and other family members managed to extinguished the fire which has already damaged the house’s glass sliding door and its metal grill.