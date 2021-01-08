Parents apprehensive but most will send kids back to school

LAHAD DATU: Some parents are concerned for their children due to school reopening as announced by the government.

To Efa Rizan, the thought of sending her eight-year-old daughter to school has already made her cringe and she has yet to be mentally-prepared for this.

Efa said her daughter is still too young to understand what is going right now although she has already prepared her daughter with the necessary knowledge about Covid-19 and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“I encourage her to watch the daily news on television and read the newspaper so that she will be familiar with the current situation.

“Although she understands and manages to practise the things I taught her such as wearing face mask, washing her hands regularly and practising no touching rules on other person and things, I still doubt the decision to send her to school,” she said.

However, Efa said she believed that the government had looked into all aspects before making the decision.

As a citizen, she will comply with the order, but if parents had a choice, she preferred to let her daughter stay at home, at least until the situation gets better.

“Some might say that parents are afraid to send their kids to school but bring them on vacation. Sorry, but not all parents do that, my kids have been staying at home since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March.

“If the school term starts as planned and we are currently still uncertain as the Covid-19 cases have spiked in Sabah, I will observe the situation for a a week or two and if nothing goes wrong, then she can continue going to school as usual,” she added.

Abie Lim is however prepared to send her nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter back to school.

She said she will comply with the government order and act accordingly.

“I have prepared everything, such as buying stationery, uniforms and shoes. I believe that the government had thought a lot about this and I believe that the decision was made after careful study,” she added.

Likewise, mother of four Nuraisyah Hamjah will send her children to school as usual as she believes that the govenrment had already considered all aspects before making the decision.

Nuraisyah said it will be no problem if all students as well as teachers fully complied with the SOPs.

What is important, she said, is that children must first be taught about what they should and should not do while in school.

“I have yet to make preparations as I fear that there will be change of decision about school reopening due to the current situation.

“For now, I will wait for further announcement from the government as some of my children’s needs such as stationery are still in stock as half of the school session last year was suspended due to MCO,” she added.

Meanwhile, father of four Ismail Awang of Tawau said he will allow his children to go to school equipped with face shield, face mask and hand sanitizer.

If given the option, he would prefer the children stay home, but he said as a responsible person he would abide by the Ministry of Education’s announcement that all schools under the ministry will open this year including areas under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“I will allow my children to go to school using face shield and face mask and always provide them with hand sanitizer,” he said.

He said he has no choice as it was already announced that school starts on January 20 although Tawau is still recording Covid-19 cases daily.

He hoped schools will be strict in enforcing the dtandard operating procedure (SOP) and never let their guard down.

Every parent must teach and remind their children of the new normal and help fight Covid-19 all the time, he said and prayed that everything will go smoothly.