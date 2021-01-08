Sarawak, among states issued heavy rain warning by MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 8): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a weather alert warning that heavy rain can be expected in Pahang, Johor as well as several areas in Terengganu and Sarawak over the next few days until Tuesday.

In Terengganu the areas identified are Dungun and Kemanan, while the districts identified in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

In addition, heavy rain can be expected in Sabah from Sunday to Tuesday which will affect the Interior Division (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan), the West Coast and Kudat. — BERNAMA