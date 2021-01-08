Singapore PM Lee gets his first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE (Jan 8): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today.

Lee in his Facebook said he got it together with the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) Director of Medical Services Associate Professor Kenneth Mak.

“We got vaccinated early to show Singaporeans that we are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective,” wrote the prime minister.

He appended his posting with a video of him taking the jab at Singapore General Hospital.

“Prof Mak and I were monitored for 30 minutes after the jab, just in case we developed any side effects, e.g. allergic reactions. Happy to report that we both felt fine,” he wrote further.

Lee also noted that the republic had begun vaccinating healthcare workers from public healthcare institutions today.

“We aim to start vaccinating elderly people from February, and then other Singaporeans and long-term residents.

“Vaccinations are voluntary, but I hope that when it’s your turn, you will go for it. It will be free, it will protect you and your family, and it will help keep everyone safe,” he said before ending his posting with his initial LHL.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Singapore on Dec 21 last year.

The republic began its vaccination exercise on Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to get the vaccine shots. — Bernama