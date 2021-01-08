Sukma in focus as netball team gets down to work

SIBU: A total of 25 netball athletes from throughout Sarawak took part in a week-long training camp held at Sibu Indoor Stadium recently.

The team is preparing for the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) which is set to take place in Johor.

They were supposed to take part in the 2020 Sukma before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarawak netball coordinator Hii King Hung said the selected players included those from Kuching, Limbang, Miri, Sarikei and host Sibu.

The training camp was organised by Sarawak State Sports Council and conducted by state netball coach Lau Siew Wei.

“We have a combination of junior and senior players and most of them are Johor Sukma shadow team athletes.

“We are all down to serious works as we aim for at least the semi-final berth in the Johor Sukma,” she said.

The players will next compete in the 3×3 Netball Challenge on Jan 14 at the same venue.

Hii, who is also Sibu Sports Council Coordinator, said the purpose of the competition was to provide a platform for the players to sharpen their skills and improve playing standard.

She said the pandemic had led to cancellation of all netball competitions last year and players are craving for competitive games.

“A whole year round of training makes the game a total bore and the players lazy.

“The 3×3 Challenge will give them some excitement and thrills,” Hii said, adding the 3×3 format was introduced to replace the conventional format of seven players per team to cope with the new normal.

“This will also allow more teams to take part, more matches to be played and in the tournament.

“The players will have greater chances to upgrade their skills, fitness and stamina,’ she said.

Hii said competitions were needed to keep the players in upbeat mood and their passion for the sport remains intact.

“We hope to create an atmosphere so that the players have something to look forward and to aim for.”