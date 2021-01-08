We won’t join GPS but replace them, says PSB

KUCHING (Jan 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has assured its supporters and Sarawakians that they do not seek to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), but instead replace GPS.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Loh said the party’s principles and stand are crystal-clear – they will also not answer to, or be dictated to, by any Malayan politician or party.

“We are PSB — for Sarawak, by Anak Sarawak, united under a common umbrella of bringing change for a new and better Sarawak.

“We shall not be distracted. We shall not waver. We shall stay the course. United in faith with like-minded Sarawakians,” he said in a statement today.

Wong, however, said they welcome and will work with those who subscribe to their ideals for a better Sarawak as an equal founding partner within Malaysia, that is fully entitled to her rights which are enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said as a Sarawak-based party, they have been in negotiations with like-minded Sarawak opposition figures to seek common ground for mutual political synergy and cooperation.

He noted that notwithstanding this, they shall remain steadfast to their principles and subscribe to the belief that only patriotic Sarawakians understand the spirit and basis upon which Sarawak should be administered in an unadulterated acceptance way of life, oblivious to race and religion.

He said PSB believed in building bridges to unite, not walls to divide.

“Now, because of our stance, we have been publicly “advised” by other opposition members that we are ‘junior partners’ in the opposition front, and labelled and undermined in social media as being ‘pro-GPS’.

“In true Sarawakian spirit, we have always treated other opposition members with respect, and appreciate their efforts in highlighting and pointing out the inadequacies and ineptness of GPS, as we can see clearly that the present administration under GPS is full of promises but glaringly lacking in action.

“For 57 years, this has been the ‘norm’ under GPS/BN,” he said.