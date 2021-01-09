409 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department today reported 409 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative cases in Sabah to 40,263.

No death recorded for the past 24 hours.

In a statement today, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said a total of 337 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 36,785.

“There are 2,538 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatments, 653 of them are in hospitals while 1,885 are in PKRCs,” he said.

As of today, 66 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 18 of them on ventilator support.

Kota Kinabalu is still the highest number of daily cases today with 77.

Putatan was the second highest with 38 cases followed by Lahad Datu (36), Penampang (35), Sandakan (26), Keningau (23), Kinabatangan (18), Tuaran (18), Beaufort (18), Tawau (17), Pitas (17), Ranau (14), Beluran (11), Kunak (10), Papar (9), Sipitang (8), Kota Marudu (7), Tenom (6), Kota Belud (5), Kudat (5), Kuala Penyu (3), Kalabakan (3), Semporna (3), Nabawan (1) and Telupid (1).

No new cluster was reported.

Beluran was classified from yellow zone to orange, while Semporna was reclassified from red to orange zone.

The bed percentage was 38.51 percent today.