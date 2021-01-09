Abide by all quarantine directives, STU tells returning teachers

KUCHING: The Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) calls upon all teachers returning to Sarawak for work to fully comply with the mandatory quarantine instructions.

According to STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah, the union fully supports the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and expects all teachers here to comply with it as well.

Adding on, he points out that STU appreciates the readiness of the Ministry of Health (MoH) and also the Sarawak government in assisting the teachers returning to Sarawak for work.

“This SOP must be complied with by all, in order to ensure our safety.

“All teachers must also refer to the Sarawak Education Department for latest information related to the pandemic, and they must not rely on unverified information,” he said when contacted.

Asked if there was a need for the school session to be postponed should the number of positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Adam said it would be up to the Education Department Sarawak and the SDMC to decide.

“We believe that the department and the committee would take the best steps towards ensuring that all teachers and their students would not be exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

“We, the STU, also hope that all teachers would remain at their respective stations at the end of the school holidays.”

The SDMC, on Thursday, ruled that all teachers from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan must undergo compulsory quarantine upon arriving in Sarawak to return for work at their respective schools.

SDMC said the rT-PCR test would be taken on the second and eighth day, and would be discharged on the 10th day should the results turn out negative, of which the patient would resume the remaining four days of quarantine at home.

SDMC, however, ordered the teachers serving in the rural areas to undergo the 14-day quarantine in quarantine centres.

It said the cost of undergoing Covid-19 swab test would be borne by the MoH, while the quarantine cost would be borne by the state government.