ACCCIS: Another MCO would hamper economic recovery

KUCHING: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) is not in favour of the government re-imposing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

ACCCIS secretary-general Jonathan Chai believed that another round of MCO would be a huge blow to the nation’s economic recovery.

“We are thankful that the situation in Sarawak is very much under control, compared to the situation in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Still, if there’s another MCO, it would be a huge blow to our economic recovery and personally, we do not want to see that happen.

“But if it must come to that stage (re-imposition of the MCO), people’s lives come first – we have to consider the welfare of the people,” he said in responding to a question during a press conference at Wisma Chinese Chambers here yesterday.

Recently, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at present, the country’s healthcare system was struggling to cope with the soaring number of Covid-19 patients.

He said because of this, they were looking at a more ‘targeted’ approach of the MCO in order to bring down the number of positive cases.

Following this, the SME Association of Malaysia expressed concern that another round of MCO might ‘just kill more businesses, which are currently just grappling with staying afloat’.

Malaysians were placed under MCO from March 18 to May 12 last year, followed by Conditional MCO (CMCO) from May 13 to June 9, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

After CMCO, the Recovery MCO (RMCO) took over on June 10 last year and is being extended to March 31 this year.

Throughout the RMCO period, the government has also imposed CMCO or Enhanced MCO in certain infected areas.