All church activities at Sacred Heart Cathedral suspended until Jan 12 after outbreak of Covid-19 cases in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 9): Bishop of Sibu Right Reverend Bishop Joseph Hii has suspended all activities at Sacred Heart Cathedral starting today for three days until Jan 12.

Hii said that this was part of the precautionary measures in view of the sudden emergence of 37 new Covid-19 positive cases today in Sibu.

He said there would be no Mass this weekend as well.

“As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend all activities at the Cathedral from today until Jan 12. After that, we will decide what is the next step to take, depending on the situation,” he said when contacted today.

Sibu Resident Office called for a press conference this morning to announce the emergence of the new cases in Sibu.

Sibu Disaster Management Committee Chairman Charles Siaw said Covid-19 cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi [email protected] from Johor on Dec 29.

He also said that all eight longhouses in Pasai Siong and its surrounding areas would be locked down for 14 days.

The eight longhouses are Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.