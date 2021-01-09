Assistant minister tests positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (Star) vice president Datuk Robert Tawik has tested positive for Covid-19.

Star secretary general Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi in confirming this said the Assistant Public Works Minister and Bingkor assemblyman was admitted to the Keningau district hospital on Friday.

“I have spoken to him and he is doing ok,” said Guan Dee who was met after receiving the membership application form to join Star from former Warisan Putatan Women chief Noraini Omar today.

On the latest development with Star president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also currently warded for treatment of Covid-19, Guan Dee said the Deputy Chief Minister is also doing well and in high spirits.

Jeffrey, he disclosed, is expected to be discharged early next week.