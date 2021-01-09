Authorities debunk photo, video purportedly showing Dewan Suarah Sibu quarantine centre as fake news

SIBU (Jan 9): The authorities have called out a photo and video that purportedly showed a quarantine centre in Sibu Civic Centre that went viral today on social media, confirming that the information contained in the post was fake.

This was confirmed by a Sibu Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) officer, who said the centre shown in the photo and video was located somewhere else and not in Sibu.

He expressed dismay at what he deemed as an irresponsible attitude aimed at causing panic among the masses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a war against Covid-19 and not against each other.

“I do not understand these people. Spreading fake news serves no purpose at all, except to cause panic among the public,” the officer said.

The 32-second video showed the situation inside a quarantine centre, with people seen lying on mattresses and receiving treatment.