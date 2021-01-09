Donate blood at Kuching Sentral Mall tomorrow

KUCHING: The public is invited to help replenish blood stock in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank 9am to 2pm tomorrow (Jan 10) at the second floor, Kuching Sentral Mall.

Organised by Federation of Kuching Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, Sarawak, Kuching Fui Tung Onn Youth Association, Yuan Man Ren Sheng Kuching and Lions Club, the campaign is supported by Malaysia Red Crescent Kuching District and SGH Blood Bank.

As token of appreciation, successful donors will be given biscuits and milk sponsored by Choon Hua Trading Corporation Sdn Bhd, milk sponsored by Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn Bhd, meal coupon sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou, white sugar sponsored by Ng Zen Tze, mineral water sponsored by Guan Hung Trading and 1kg rice sponsored by Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd, rice crackers sponsored by Wide Way Food Enterprise Sdn Bhd.

The organisers thanked all sponsors including Lee Onn Group of Companies, Hock Peng Organisation, Life Café Kuching Sdn Bhd, See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, 38 Chicken Rice, Chubbs and Chill, Mama Ginger Powder, Kempas Sentosa Sdn. Bhd. and Kuching Sentral Mall for providing the venue.

For enquiries, contact Ngo at 012-8880162, Kelvin Liew (018-3521678) or Ho (016-8688556).