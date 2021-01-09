Dr Chin: Avoid overburdening state’s healthcare system, practice physical distancing at all times

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak’s healthcare system will be overburdened if the spread of Covid-19 in the state is not curbed, warned State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

In a statement Saturday, he noted that the state is once again experiencing an increase in the number of cases.

“Kuching will be a red zone soon while other districts that are yellow may head to orange or red.

“If we are not careful, our healthcare system will become too burdened, as is happening in Peninsular Malaysia now. Of course we do not want it to happen in Sarawak.

“Covid-19 has greatly affected our daily activities and the health of our loved ones. The majority of those infected do not show any symptoms or mild symptoms that are easily overlooked,” he said.

Dr Chin pointed out that recent cases indicate that Covid-19 has spread in the community, involving those as young as four months to 86-years-old.

“Districts such as Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit and Lawas, which were previously free from infection, are now beginning to be affected.

“It is the people who work in the community who bring Covid-19 with them and infect children and the elderly in the family. In addition, friends infect each other through their social gatherings,” he said.

As such, Dr Chin is reminding and urging everyone in Sarawak to take the necessary steps to help curb the spread of the virus.

He said it is very important to practice physical distancing at all times with other people.

“Please get tested at the nearest clinic if you feel you are at risk of infection.

“If you are unwell, no matter how mild the symptoms are, please keep a physical distance at all times from those around you. Go see a doctor and get a swab test done. Just stay at home and isolate yourself in a separate room from all family members, especially the elderly,” he said.

Dr Chin reminded that those who are self-isolating at home must not leave the house unless they need to see a doctor or if they are called for a swab test by the Divisional Health Office.

He said that for those unwell, they must not visit coffeeshop or restaurants, and to get family members or friends to help in ordering takeaway food, and also not to send their children to daycare or school.

Other steps for everyone to take heed of are to postpone any unnecessary face-to-face meetings and travel, he added.

“We truly need everyone’s cooperation to help control the Covid-19 infection,” Dr Chin stressed.