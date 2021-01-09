Family of six detained in drug trafficking probe

KOTA KINABALU: Seven people, including a family of six, may face the death penalty for drug trafficking in the state capital.

Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji said the seven suspects were arrested in two separate raids in Kampung Sembulan on January 7.

The first arrest was made at an unnumbered house in Kampung Sembulan at 12.30pm, that was occupied by six people, namely a couple, their two sons, their daughters and son-in-law.

All six suspects, aged 20 to 66, were detained and taken to the Karamunsing police station for investigation after police found six packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu weighing at 67.80 grams.

The second arrest was made when police spotted a suspicious man inside a Toyota Vios near a flat in Kg Sembulan at 7.35pm on the same day.

The 37-year-old suspect was caught with three plastic packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu weighing at 150.36 grams.

Habibi said the total weight of the drugs from both cases is at 218.16 grams and with street price at RM21,816.

Police investigation revealed that all seven suspects were jobless and believed to be drug pushers that were active within the state capital.

All seven suspects have been remanded to facilitate police investigation.

If found guilty, they will be charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty.