GRS signs MoU to solidify partnership

KOTA KINABALU: The component parties of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify their partnership amidst the political uncertainty at the federal level.

The MoU was signed by the leaders of the component parties, namely Perikatan Nasional (comprising Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS); Barisan Nasional (comprising Umno, PBRS, MCA, MIC); and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said all parties of the state’s ruling coalition have vowed to protect the mandate, which was given by Sabahans in the 16th state election.

The Sabah Bersatu chief said the people’s mandate must be ‘respected’ and ‘continued’ to preserve the people’s stability and welfare.

“All the parties under GRS have agreed to protect and strengthen this cooperation and to reject any outside interference that is trying to undermine the coalition,” Hajiji told reporters when met after the signing ceremony, held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Saturday.

Commenting on the dispute between Bersatu and Umno at the federal level, the GRS chairman said the political scenario in Sabah has nothing to do with what is happening in the peninsula.

“We cannot be influenced with the movements happening elsewhere, especially in the Peninsula,” he stressed, adding that GRS will remain intact no matter what happens in the peninsula.

When asked why GRS had opted to sign an MoU instead of an agreement, Hajiji said there is no need for an agreement as this is a “political cooperation”.

“All the heads of the component parties are responsible leaders. There is no need for us to tie them as if we’re doing a joint venture for projects,” Hajiji quipped.

The Sulaman assemblyman disclosed that this was GRS’ first official meeting since its election victory.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin echoed Hajiji’s views when he said that

Umno’s stand in supporting GRS is very clear.

“Our decision is to defend the GRS government. Umno and BN are united in defending the government. Our priority is develop Sabah,” said Bung, who is Deputy Chief Minister.